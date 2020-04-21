prom

Yosemite High School student's at-home prom featured on John Krasinski's 'Some Good News'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Actor John Krasinski encouraged high school seniors around the world to get all dressed up and have a night to remember despite schools canceling proms.

The fun happened Friday night on his YouTube channel and featured some famous musicians and a local father and daughter duo who hit the dance floor, inside of their home.

The girl in the white dress is Yosemite High Senior Josie Jones, and in the powder blue tux is her father, Michael Jones.

The Jones family wanted to make prom special for their daughter.

They covered their home in balloons and dressed to impress while enjoying virtual live performances from several big-time artists, including the Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish.

"I was just going to go watch it with some friends, but then my mom decided to make it a big thing and decorated the whole house and then we all decided to dress up, including my dad in his powder blue tux, and then we had a dance party in the living room," Jones said. "It was so fun."

The Jones' made it onto Kransinski's YouYube channel "Some Good News" by using the show's hashtag and posting their special prom from home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnoyoutubesocietyprom
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PROM
'Some Good News': John Krasinski hosts virtual prom
Red carpet rolls out for Night to Shine prom in South Valley
Fresno realtor helps raise funds for Paradise High School prom
High school senior asks girlfriend to prom on Times Square billboard
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says he'll 'temporarily suspend immigration' amid COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
South Korea looking into reports about Kim Jong Un's 'fragile' health
Some local churches considering drive-in services with new policy change
Animal shelters across the state seeing increase in adoptions during COVID-19 outbreak
Man stabbed in central Fresno, suspect arrested
Kaweah Delta responds to mask reuse claims made by CNA
Show More
Deputies investigating homicide after robbery at Merced Co. dairy
Kaweah Delta staff forced to wear same mask for weeks, says nursing assistant
Man, woman shot at southwest Fresno apartment complex
Man stabbed during argument over loud music in NE Fresno
Local Asian businesses hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News