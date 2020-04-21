Yosemite High School student's at-home prom featured on John Krasinski's 'Some Good News'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Actor John Krasinski encouraged high school seniors around the world to get all dressed up and have a night to remember despite schools canceling proms.The fun happened Friday night on his YouTube channel and featured some famous musicians and a local father and daughter duo who hit the dance floor, inside of their home.The girl in the white dress is Yosemite High Senior Josie Jones, and in the powder blue tux is her father, Michael Jones.The Jones family wanted to make prom special for their daughter.They covered their home in balloons and dressed to impress while enjoying virtual live performances from several big-time artists, including the Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish."I was just going to go watch it with some friends, but then my mom decided to make it a big thing and decorated the whole house and then we all decided to dress up, including my dad in his powder blue tux, and then we had a dance party in the living room," Jones said. "It was so fun."The Jones' made it onto Kransinski's YouYube channel "Some Good News" by using the show's hashtag and posting their special prom from home.