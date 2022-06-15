Arts & Entertainment

New FX show 'The Old Man,' premieres at the MoMA in New York City

By Sandy Kenyon
EMBED <>More Videos

New 'FX on Hulu' show 'The Old Man,' premieres in NYC

NEW YORK CITY -- Call it clash of the titans. Two of Hollywood's best actors square off as former colleagues who must now be adversaries in a new limited series called "The Old Man."

Jeff Bridges plays the title character, a retired CIA operative, while John Lithgow co-stars as his former handler, turned adversary.

Amy Breneman joins them as the former agent's companion.

At the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday night, those involved with the tense drama were all all smiles at the premiere of the project that debuts Thursday on FX and runs the following day on Hulu.

Bridges seemed the picture of health, but the star was diagnosed with lymphoma during filming and then got a bad case of COVID-19 at his cancer treatment facility.

He barely survived and told Eyewitness News he "was close to dying a few times," but he managed to return after two years to finish playing "The Old Man," a former agent who finds out that his past actions have severe consequences in the present.

"He was willing to do anything and now this is what that willingness turns out to cause," Bridges said.

"They did the wrong thing for the right reasons," Lithgow said. "They were the best intentions in the world, and that mix, that crazy mixture of good and bad behavior is kind of what drives the story of the whole series."

The first two hours of "The Old Man" premieres Thursday night at 10 p.m. on FX and will be available the next day on Hulu, both companies which are owned by Disney, the same parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citymanhattanhuluactorsandy kenyon
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Wanted felon arrested after chase with Fowler police
2 officers, 22-year veteran & rookie, killed in Calif. motel shootout
Best Father's Day Gifts for All Dads
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today
What it might be like to travel on a double-decker airplane seat
Family remembers Visalia woman whose body was found in orchards
Community raises money for family of Hanford West softball star killed
Show More
Students who took controversial picture at Bullard High expelled: FUSD
Valley trucking, ag industries impacted by high diesel prices
Valley families struggling as inflation reaches 40-year high
Valley Children's ranks as one of best children's hospital in nation
Bullard football coach denies racist slur, files defamation suit
More TOP STORIES News