Kodi Smit-McPhee is Oscar's youngest nominee this year, but even his mom thinks he has an 'old soul'

By George Pennacchio
Meet Kodi Smit-McPhee, Oscar's youngest acting nominee this year

HOLLYWOOD -- At 25, Kodi Smit-McPhee is the youngest of this year's acting nominees going for that Oscar gold. He represents one of 12 nominations for "The Power of the Dog." The power of his acting got him here.

In director Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog," Smit-McPhee plays a quiet, smart and resilient character dealing with an angry, unkind cowboy played by Benedict Cumberbatch. Smit-McPhee approached the role with the idea of giving an understated performance.

"Yeah, it is my kind of thing with Jane or any director that I work with that I'm told to turn it up. I'd rather be told, for some reason, to turn it up than turn it down," said Smit-McPhee.

Smit-McPhee said he's been told many times that he seems mature for his age.

"The Power of the Dog" heads into the Oscars with more nominations than any other movie - it has a dozen.



"Even my mom used to call me 'old soul' because, you know, because I came out of the womb with so many wrinkles on my hands. And, yeah, it's a reoccurring theme," said Smit-McPhee.

He has enjoyed his awards season wardrobe, though, showing up at events in looks he appreciates.

"I have teamed up with Bottega and they've been really helping me carve out some really cool, tastefully daring looks. I like to make a statement but also not so much where you think, 'Oh, what is this kid doing?' I like to keep it tasteful," said Smit-McPhee.

Jane Campion's gothic western "The Power of the Dog" led nominations for the 94th Oscars. Here are the nominees in key categories.



Mark your calendar: March 27 is Oscar Sunday.
