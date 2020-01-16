Arts & Entertainment

WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, father of 'The Rock,' dies at 75

Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson, WWE Hall of Famer and father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has died, World Wrestling Entertainment announced Wednesday. He was 75.

Johnson, the former World Tag Team Champion, teamed up with Tony Atlas as the Soul Patrol became the first African-American World Tag Team Champions in the organization's history on Dec. 10, 1983, according to WWE.

In 1991, the "Soul Man" retired from the square ring.

Post-retirement, Johnson helped train his son, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who would go on to be one of the biggest stars in sports-entertainment.

In 2008, Johnson was inducted by The Rock into the WWE Hall of Fame.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentobituarywwepro wrestling
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News