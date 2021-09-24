ABC premieres

Nathan Fillion talks about 'The Rookie' season 4, premiering Sunday on ABC

By Hosea Sanders and Marsha Jordan
Nathan Fillion talks about 'The Rookie' season 4 premiere

NEW YORK -- "The Rookie" returns to the ABC lineup this Sunday night, and viewers can get set for a new season with a cop on the move!

ABC7 Chicago's Hosea Sanders talked to Nathan Fillion about playing a man who treasures his badge.

SANDERS: How long will John Nolan be a Rookie?

FILLION: Right now, as it stands, you're going to see in the new season, he becomes a P2. He has earned the respect and all the accolades that come along with that and the responsibilities. He's made some mistakes - there are certain aspects of policing he'll never be able to do because of those mistakes - but I think he's going to find his own path, and a new path that he likes.

SANDERS: How is the body handling all this action?

FILLION: I used to hear from my knees every once in a while, 'Hey, just so you know, maybe two more takes and that's it.' I used to get that a lot, now I hear from them all the time. And if there's a shot where it's John Nolan running down the street as fast as he can, it's probably not me. It's probably my double.

You can see the season premiere of "The Rookie" Sunday night on ABC at 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT.
