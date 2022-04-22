Niecy Nash, Nathan Fillion say 'All signs point to yes' for 'The Rookie' spinoff

The suspense is ON starting Sunday at 10/9c on ABC when @NiecyNash guest stars on #TheRookie, a Two-Part Event! 🚨 Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/06YIFLysVf — The Rookie (@therookie) April 22, 2022

NEW YORK -- "The Rookie" two-part event starts this Sunday on ABC featuring Niecy Nash.Nash plays "Simone Clark" an FBI trainee who finds an ally in "Officer John Nolan" played by Nathan Fillion."She's a force of nature, she's her own thing. There's the FBI way of doing things and then there's the Simone Clark way, that's why she gets in so much trouble." Nash said. "The one thing I really love about her is that she's a huge flirt."It's strongly rumored that this 2-part episode story arc could be the basis for a spinoff series this fall for Nash."Our fingers are crossed," Nash said."All signs point to yes," Fillion said. "If I had a Magic 8 Ball here, that's what it would say, because it's looking very, very positive. It's a lot of fun watching Niecy on TV I have to say, it's...we're pretty certain."In their first of two episodes together, one Simone Clark's former students is suspected of terrorism following an explosion at a local power station."We blow things up, there's a lot of explosions," Fillion said.