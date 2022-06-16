Visalia non-profit helps in proclaiming Pride Month at Visalia Unified School District

The Source LGBT+ Center in Visalia serves as a safe space for gender-diverse youth and adults.
Since 2015, the center has provided resources for thousands in the LGBT+ community.
This week, their Youth Group led the Visalia Unified Pride Month Proclamation.
Erika Hawkyard is the Youth Program Manager. She describes the declaration as historic and a relief.
"School is one the few places where LGBTQ+ kids can be out. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of them, particularly our gender diverse youth, were forced back into the closet," says Erika.
Brian Poth is the co-founder of The Source. He calls the organization's growth and impact in the community inspiring.
Bryan mentions, "It speaks volumes about our community in general that we are thriving. The source is a huge success story for Tulare County."
The Source has multiple programs running.
Program manager Spencer Salazar runs the "Trans-Closet," where community members can shop for free.
"It allows them the opportunity to express themselves and be able to feel comfortable in a space. I've helped people shop for things here and just seeing something they like and get to take home, it just really means the world to them," says Spencer.
Just in time for Pride Month, The Source is participating in National GiveOutDay.
It's a month-long campaign where LGBTQ+ nonprofits compete in fundraising.
The winner will receive $10,000. The Source has won the last three years.
Their goal this year is to fundraise $30,000 -- so far, they have reached half.
If you would like to donate, you can visit here or visit the GiveOutDay page here.
