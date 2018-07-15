The suspect in Saturday's Tower District double homicide has been arrested at the Pismo Police Department.This morning Sunday, July 15th, suspect Cruz Pedro Hinojosa, a 27-year-old Fresno resident responsible for the double homicide at Fresh Ink Tattoo Parlor in the Tower District last night, turned himself in to the Pismo Police Department.Fresno Police Department Homicide detectives are in transit to Pismo to take custody of Hinojosa and retrieve his vehicle and other related evidence.Fresno Police believe last night Hinojosa was involved in a disturbance with the victims resulting in Hinojosa using a firearm to kill 35-year-old Jesse Hernandez and 30-year-old Pisa Xayapheth.Hinojosa was immediately identified as the shooter as all involved parties were employees at the Fresh Ink Tattoo Parlor.Stay with Action News as we continue to update this story.