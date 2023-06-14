A new food venture is coming soon to Old Town Clovis. "The Third Place" is currently under construction.

'The Third Place' bringing multiple food options to Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new food venture is coming soon to Old Town Clovis.

"The Third Place" is currently under construction.

It's located at the historic Franco Building on Pollasky near Eighth Street.

It also used to be the site of Old Town Clovis' first Mexican restaurant.

The Third Place is described as a fresh global eatery with one address and endless flavors.

Owners say it will be a "food hall" featuring multiple vendors, and rotating cuisines for every season.

The new spot is expected to open sometime this year.