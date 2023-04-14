Dine and Dish: The Wakehouse in Reedley

Sometimes you just need a good meal with a view. This week's Dine and Dish visits a scenic spot that overlooks the swollen Kings River in Reedley.

Genesis Bistro in northeast Fresno is a spot where you can come out looking good and feeling full.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Executive Chef Monica Torres is ready to put the sizzle into her summer menu at the Wakehouse in Reedley.

Even the sides of the massive steak get grilled in butter.

The Wakehouse is located on Manning Avenue along the Kings River.

Right now the restaurant's lawn space is underwater. General Manager Justin Simmons keeps a close eye on river conditions. Plenty of outdoor seating is still available.

"It's really relaxing, especially at night time when we lights on and it shimmers on the water," Simmons says.

The New York steak was still sizzling when it arrived on the table. The knife cut through the New York steak like it was hot butter.

"We don't want to serve you anything you can get just about anywhere so we want to make your experience, when you dine with us, we want it to be special," Simmons says.

Chef Torres also unveiled her newest burger for Sunday brunch.

"This is going to have roasted poblanos, roasted garlic, ground beef, pork chorizo," Torres says.

And it all goes on a bacon cheeseburger with arugula - topped with a fried egg.

"We've really tried to elevate what we serve especially over the past year," Simmons says. "We've got a summer wrap that will be debuting shortly."

It's made with fried chicken with roasted jalapeno ranch.

Eventually, the water will recede and live music will return.

Snoop Dogg performed and ate here in 2018. But the food is the real star.

"Ever since we've had Chef Monica join us this year, the food program especially has been surprising people pretty much daily," Simmons says.

Visit the Dine and Dish interactive map to find this location and all previously featured restaurants!

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.