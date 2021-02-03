The Weeknd to perform at Save Mart Center in Fresno in April 2022

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=8174110" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> All of the lights on the home have been choreographed to songs ranging from Christmas classics to The Weeknd's hit song, "Blinding Lights."

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Grammy award-winning artist The Weeknd will be making a stop in Fresno during his 2022 world tour.The "Blinding Lights" singer announced new stops to his tour, including Fresno. He will perform at the Save Mart Center on April 27, 2022.The Weeknd's "After Hours World Tour" kicks off next year on January 14 in Vancouver with stops worldwide.Tickets will go on sale on Monday, February 8, at 10 a.m. Those who wish to see the concert in Fresno can purchase tickets online.The Weeknd will be performing during the half-time show of this year's Super Bowl on Sunday, February 7.