ABC to reboot 'The Wonder Years,' show to focus on Black family

The cast of the original "Wonder Years" included Fred Savage, Alley Mills, Dan Lauria, Josh Saviano, Olivia d'Abo and Jason Hervey. (Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

"The Wonder Years" is returning to ABC nearly 30 years after its 1993 series finale.

The original coming-of-age television show starred Fred Savage as a teenager growing up in a suburban middle-class family and ran for six seasons.

The half-hour reboot will instead follow a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, during the turbulent 1960s, the same era as the original.

The network is partnering with Academy Award-nominated filmmaker and "Empire" co-creator Lee Daniels to lead the show, and 20th Century Fox Television will produce.

Savage also committed to an executive producing role.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC and this station.
