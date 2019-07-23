Theft at Hanford Home Depot leads to police pursuit in Lemoore

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lemoore police arrested three people after a theft at the Home Depot in Hanford resulted in a police pursuit Monday afternoon.The thieves stole items from the store and then made off on State Route 198 just before 12:30 p.m.Lemoore police say officers spotted the vehicle on the highway near 19th Avenue and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. When the suspect refused to pull over, a chase ensued.The chase continued toward West Hills Community College, and the school was placed on lockdown. A foot chase began after the vehicle stopped near 13th Avenue and Kent Avenue, where the suspects were eventually arrested.Police arrested Heidi Brindle-Alvarez, 43, Samantha Lovett, 23, and Sean Frain, 26. They were booked into the Kings County Jail, each facing multiple charges.Officials say the car the suspects were driving had been stolen in Visalia.