Society

Great American Takeout encourages Americans to support local restaurants during coronavirus pandemic

As restaurants around the country scale back their operations to take-out and delivery only to comply with social-distancing requirements, a new social media campaign encourages those who can do so to continue supporting local eateries.

It's called the Great American Takeout, and it encourages Americans to order pick-up or delivery orders from local restaurants on Tuesday, March 24, and beyond to support local jobs and to help the restaurant community stay afloat through the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

In addition to local restaurants in cities around the country, larger chains like Panera Bread, Noodles & Company, Modern Market, Tocaya Organica, The Coffee Bean & Tea Lea, Torchy's Tacos, Chevys Fresh Mex and The Habit Burger Grill have also thrown their weight behind the movement.

Many are also offering free or discounted delivery to encourage the public to participate while also abiding by social-distancing recommendations.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybusinessfoodcoronavirusrestaurants
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News