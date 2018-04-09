U.S. & WORLD

Scammers hoping a guilty conscience will lead to your pocket

EMBED </>More Videos

Scammers hoping a guilty conscience will lead to your pocket. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
Scammers are hoping a guilty conscience will lead to stealing people's money.

It's a new scam where people are threatening to release embarrassing information that could harm their marriage.

"My name is grey-moon 84. I know about the secret you're keeping from your wife and everyone else," the letter states.

A letter arrived to the home of Audrey Gow. Her husband owns CultureMap website.

The letter says unless the husband sends $8,700, revealing information will be sent to his wife, family and next-door neighbors.

"The clock is ticking," the letter states.

"That's just so mean," Gow said.

There are even instructions on how to do so via Bitcoins, which is an online currency.

Officers say instead of sending the money, you should ignore the directions and call police.

"If you're going to write this kind of a letter and throw it out in any neighborhood in the world to thousands of people, you're going to find people that have made mistakes that they're embarrassed to come out," Gow said.

Which is why she decided to share the letter so others won't fall victim.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scamscamsmoneyu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News