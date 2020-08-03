body found

Body found in central Fresno canal, police investigating

Officers responded to the area of Thesta and Floradora Avenues just before 11 a.m.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a body was found in a central Fresno canal on Monday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Thesta and Floradora Avenues just before 11 a.m.



At this time, it's not clear how the person ended up in the water. An official cause of death has not been released.

The person has not been identified.

Law enforcement and first responders have the area blocked off while they continue their investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
