FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A group of Fresno County Sheriff's Office volunteers was prevented from responding to the Camp Fire after a thief broke into their car in Turlock and stole all their equipment.
The Sheriff's Office says it happened on November 23 while the group was getting some food before hitting the road to Butte County.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the suspect got away with about $7,000 worth of gear and unfortunately, there were no surveillance cameras in the area to capture the crime.
The crew was being deployed to the Camp Fire to help search through burned debris for the remains of people who were reported missing.
The three volunteers are with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Mountaineering Team which operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. If you wish to help these three volunteers replace their stolen gear, you can make a donation online by visiting www.fresnosar.org