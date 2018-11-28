FRESNO COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Thief breaks into search and rescue volunteer's car, prevents them from responding to Camp Fire

A group of Fresno County Sheriff's Office volunteers was prevented from responding to the Camp Fire after a thief broke into their car in Turlock and stole all their equipment.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A group of Fresno County Sheriff's Office volunteers was prevented from responding to the Camp Fire after a thief broke into their car in Turlock and stole all their equipment.

The Sheriff's Office says it happened on November 23 while the group was getting some food before hitting the road to Butte County.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the suspect got away with about $7,000 worth of gear and unfortunately, there were no surveillance cameras in the area to capture the crime.

The crew was being deployed to the Camp Fire to help search through burned debris for the remains of people who were reported missing.

The three volunteers are with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Mountaineering Team which operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. If you wish to help these three volunteers replace their stolen gear, you can make a donation online by visiting www.fresnosar.org
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fresno county sheriff departmentcar theftburglaryCamp FireFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT
Man calls 911 for help, opens fire on Fresno Co. Deputies, no one injured
Deputies investigating home invasion that ended in shooting in Fresno County
Sheriff's deputy's car crashes through bedroom window, missing woman by inches
Car thief's tips and Operation Christmas Presence protect shoppers at Fresno malls
More fresno county sheriff department
Top Stories
Person killed after car crashes into large power pole near Dinuba
Body found in Robeson County believed to be Hania Noelia Aguilar
Man shot in the face at a Southwest Fresno gas station, police looking for suspects
Man charged after gun goes off, bullet hits son during Thanksgiving argument
2 accused of fatally stabbing ex-roommate over PlayStation
Wedding photographer allegedly peed on tree after seducing guest
NJ town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
5 things you need to know before you go
Show More
Home intruder takes bath after break-in
Company creates pill that could ease peanut allergy symptoms
OC woman arrested for attacking McDonald's manager over ketchup
Who stabbed Frosty? Scrooge caught on cam slashing holiday inflatable
Illinois band teacher suspended after hidden cameras found at high school
More News