Video shows brazen thief smash truck into Fresno business, steal computer server

The store manager said the thief looked like a customer who had been in the shop just a few days earlier.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A thief smashed right through the front door of a Fresno business Christmas day, taking off with a pricey computer server while employees were home enjoying the holiday.

Surveillance cameras caught the crook on camera using a pick-up truck to shatter the glass and find a way into the store on Blackstone.



The store manager of U-Tec told Action News the thief looked like a customer who had been in the shop just a few days earlier.

This time, she was in and out of the business in a matter of seconds.

"Definitely a sad situation to see someone has to come to that to come steal something on Christmas Day.... definitely put a hindrance in our business a little bit, but we're back up and rolling now," said manager David Inman.

Store employees believe the only thing stolen was their server but the woman did leave behind quite a bit of damage to clean up.

They've released the surveillance video to Fresno police in hopes of tracking down the suspect.
