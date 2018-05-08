Thief steals tricycle from famous Fresno artist

CRIME

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A thief broke into a famous Fresno artist's studio Friday night, ripping apart his fencing just to steal a tricycle from 92-year-old Chris Sorensen.

Sorensen still goes to work every day and uses the bike to move around his massive 25,000 square foot gallery.

"It's gone. We couldn't find anything else missing. It's all they wanted and they did a ton of damage just to get it," said Sorensen.

The gallery and warehouse are now also home to 40 artists, many of whom were more upset than Chris when they heard of the break-in.

"Chris is the most generous, nicest guy of all," said local artist Eric Holt. "For him to have something taken, I think anybody down here would have rather had something taken than him."

The studio does have surveillance cameras pointed at the fencing. Chris is in the process of reviewing it.

He has also promised a free original sculpture to whoever helps him find his bike.
