theft

Deputies searching for thieves accused of ransacking woman's vehicle at Chukchansi casino

Deputies say two men and two women stole a purse, money and important documents from the vehicle.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County sheriff's deputies are searching for four thieves accused of stealing several items from a woman's car at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino on New Year's Day.

Deputies say two men and two women stole a purse, money and important documents from the vehicle.

Surveillance video captures the four suspect at the casino

Officials are hoping surveillance video from the casino will help the public to identify the four suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff's Office at 559-675-7770.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countytheftchukchansi gold resort & casinomadera county
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEFT
Psychic said girl was possessed, scammed mom of $70K: Police
Man dies trying to stop laptop theft at Oakland Starbucks, police say
Police made bust on big identity theft ring in Southeast Fresno
Suspect arrested after stealing identities, cars and thousands of dollars from innocent victims
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 stabbed outside northeast Fresno 7-Eleven after argument
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Charges filed against 7 suspects in Fresno mass shooting
Suspect in Fresno mass shooting faces judge for separate charges
Parlier Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy
3,500 more troops from Bragg's 82nd to deploy to Middle East
Californians are leaving the state at a rapid pace...and going to Idaho?
Show More
Woman attacked while walking to car in Central Fresno
Trump speaks after strike that killed Iranian general: WATCH LIVE
Snow fun less than 2 hours from Merced, what visitors should know
Trump says Iranian general should have been 'taken out' years ago
Suspected DUI driver crashes into northeast Fresno home
More TOP STORIES News