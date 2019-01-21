BURGLARY

Thieves on the loose after series of burglaries in Madera County stores

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Business owners in eastern Madera County are outraged after thieves targeted multiple stores, stealing thousands of dollars within a couple of hours on Sunday night.

The series of thefts started at around 11 p.m.

One victim shared with Action News some video showing the damage the suspects left behind after hitting his store.

Mack Kumar says a group of thieves made several attempts breaking into his Coarsegold store, before they eventually smashed the window.

Surveillance video shows the burglary unfolding.

In it you can see at least four suspects climbing in and trying to hide while walking through the store.

The thieves were even caught on video in the back office after kicking through the door, ransacking the room and taking all the money they could find.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office says this was not the first burglary of the night. The thieves started at a Grocery Outlet in Oakhurst before moving to a Napa Auto Parts store in Coarsegold.

Then they hit the Chevron gas station before making their final stop at Skywalk Trampoline Arena in Madera.

They then moved towards the south county line.

It is an escape route authorities believe they likely took because of the easy access to highway 41.

Detective Sgt. Robert Blehm says the suspects were in and out of each location within minutes.

"Obviously it's frustrating for the businesses; they work hard for their money and to have it taken from the security of their businesses while they're not there is frustrating and difficult," he said.
