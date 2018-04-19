FRESNO COUNTY

Thieves steal SUV and several guns from Fresno County home in gated community

EMBED </>More Videos

An investigation is underway in Fresno County after several handguns and rifles were taken from a home in a gated community. (KFSN)

By and Cristina Davies
FRESNO COUNTY (KFSN) --
As many as 20 guns are now on the streets and in the wrong hands after a burglary Wednesday.

Fresno County Sheriff's deputies say one or more suspects got into the gated Monte Verdi Estates in Clovis off Friant and Willow, an affluent neighborhood with million dollar homes.

"We've had crimes there before, burglaries have popped up in that neighborhood before, this is a more affluent neighborhood so the crooks out there know that, if they get their hands on some stuff it could be some good value," says Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say it happened sometime between 4:30 pm and 10 pm. When the homeowner came home, he found his Mercedes missing from his garage and some things misplaced. He called the Sheriff's department before going inside.

Deputies say the suspect or suspects broke into the home and stole a John Deere safe holding mostly rifles.

"If you're a buyer of these types of weapons, you pretty much know that you're doing it out of compliance, so it's going to be people in that community, the criminal element, who are looking to buy and sell these guns with each other," says Botti.

They believe multiple suspects committed the burglary in order to get the safe out, then stole the mans 2016 Mercedes SUV.

"I don't know the exact security with this safe but it's always good to remind people out there: A) It's great to lock up your guns, but B) Follow through by bolting it down to the floor, we want to make it as difficult as possible for the potential crook," Botti says.

EMBED More News Videos

An investigation is underway in Fresno County after several handguns and rifles were taken from a home in a gated community.



Deputies found the car this morning across town near Blackstone and Dakota and now are hoping people will keep an eye out for a dumped safe that could have been left on the side of the road somewhere.

If you do see an abandoned safe, call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gunstheftfresno countyburglaryFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
More fresno county
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News