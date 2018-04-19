Thieves steal SUV and several guns from Fresno County home in gated community

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3365639" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An investigation is underway in Fresno County after several handguns and rifles were taken from a home in a gated community.

As many as 20 guns are now on the streets and in the wrong hands after a burglary Wednesday.Fresno County Sheriff's deputies say one or more suspects got into the gated Monte Verdi Estates in Clovis off Friant and Willow, an affluent neighborhood with million dollar homes."We've had crimes there before, burglaries have popped up in that neighborhood before, this is a more affluent neighborhood so the crooks out there know that, if they get their hands on some stuff it could be some good value," says Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.Deputies say it happened sometime between 4:30 pm and 10 pm. When the homeowner came home, he found his Mercedes missing from his garage and some things misplaced. He called the Sheriff's department before going inside.Deputies say the suspect or suspects broke into the home and stole a John Deere safe holding mostly rifles."If you're a buyer of these types of weapons, you pretty much know that you're doing it out of compliance, so it's going to be people in that community, the criminal element, who are looking to buy and sell these guns with each other," says Botti.They believe multiple suspects committed the burglary in order to get the safe out, then stole the mans 2016 Mercedes SUV."I don't know the exact security with this safe but it's always good to remind people out there: A) It's great to lock up your guns, but B) Follow through by bolting it down to the floor, we want to make it as difficult as possible for the potential crook," Botti says.Deputies found the car this morning across town near Blackstone and Dakota and now are hoping people will keep an eye out for a dumped safe that could have been left on the side of the road somewhere.If you do see an abandoned safe, call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.