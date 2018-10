Thousands of people woke up in the dark in Clovis, Fresno County, and East Central Fresno Wednesday morning.More than 3,000 people have been affected by a power outage. PG&E customers between Clinton Avenue and Shaw Avenue are impacted by this outage.The cause of the outage is not known at this time but crews are currently assessing the cause of the outage.PG&E crews said they should have the problem fixed by 7:30 a.m.