Thousands of marijuana plants destroyed following Merced County drug bust

Thousands of marijuana plants have been destroyed, following a bust by Merced County Sheriff's Deputies.Authorities were sent out Friday to a cornfield near Mercy Springs Road and Almond Drive in Los Banos.That's after they received information of an illegal marijuana grow at the property.Deputies were able to locate about four thousand marijuana plants in the cornfield.They also found more than 900 pounds of finished product being shipped out to Rio Vista in a U-Haul truck.Deputies arrested the owner of the operation and detained several others.The Sheriff's office even called in a local farmer to help chop the field so deputies could remove the marijuana.