Massive distribution center in Southern California engulfed in flames as three-alarm fire rages

REDLANDS, Calif. -- Firefighters were battling a massive blaze that ripped through a large distribution center in Southern California Friday morning.Flames and thick smoke were seen shooting out of the roof and windows of the warehouse in Redlands shortly after 5 a.m.The 10 Freeway near Mountain View Avenue was shut down as fire crews poured streams of water onto the flames, which appeared to engulf almost all of the massive structure.Amazon trucks near the building were also set ablaze. A spokesman for the e-commerce company refuted initial reports that the building was owned by Amazon.Authorities later allowed morning rush hour traffic to flow again on the 10 Freeway.No additional information was immediately released. It is unclear if any injuries were reported.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.