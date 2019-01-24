Three dogs killed, multiple people displaced after apartment fire in Southeast Fresno

At least a dozen people are without a home after an apartment fire in Southeast Fresno.

Fresno Fire is investigating the cause of a Southeast Fresno apartment fire that killed three dogs and displaced at least four people.

It happened just after 6 a.m. Thursday at the Ranchwood Condominiums in the area of Lane and Winery.

Fresno Fire says the blaze started in an apartment on the bottom floor and quickly spread to the second story, damaging multiple units.

Crews say the fire is contained but they are still investigating the cause.

Thankfully, no one was injured in this blaze.
