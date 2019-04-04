Three men arrested in connection to murder of Castle Farms ranch manager

Three men have been arrested in connection to the murder of a man in his Merced home, says the Merced Police Department.

Authorities arrested Louie Gonzales, Felipe Heredia and Christopher Olvera on April 3. Police say all three are Norteno gang members who are from the Merced area.

Back in January, police were carrying out a welfare check at a house on Bixby Way near Bancroft Drive when officers discovered the body of Jeff Bergeron, 50, in an upstairs bedroom.

Bergeron was a ranch manager at Castle Farms.
