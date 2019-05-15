Three men sentenced to life for 2014 Orosi home invasion where accomplice died

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three South Valley men will serve life sentences for their roles in a violent home invasion robbery nearly five years ago.Kaweah Delta Medical Center surveillance cameras captured Edgar Picazo and Francisco Padilla carrying Rolando Magana into the hospital emergency room before running away.Magana had been shot minutes earlier during what a judge described Tuesday as a botched home invasion robbery in Orosi.It was botched because a 22-year-old man who was home at the time realized what was happening, grabbed a gun to protect his siblings, and started firing, killing one of the suspects in the shootout-Victor DeHaro.DeHaro died in the driveway as Picazo, Padilla, and Magana drove to the hospital.This was nearly five years ago.Tuesday, all three men were sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for four counts of attempted murder-for the four people who were inside the house-and one count of murder-for DeHaro's death."What we ended up with out of this is holding them responsible for what they did, attempting to kill four people and being responsible for the death of a fifth," said Tulare County Assistant District Attorney David Alavezos.All three men were represented by different defense attorneys.At least one of the attorneys tried to have the murder charge dismissed for their client under a new state law that makes changes to the penal code for murder.But on Tuesday, a judge denied the motion to dismiss the charge for one of the men, saying Edgar Picazo was a major player in the home invasion robbery, and acted with reckless indifference to human life.Picazo has previously pleaded to an attempted murder charge while in jail.Padilla has also pleaded to having a weapon in jail, and on Tuesday, he was the last to be sentenced, after trying unsuccessfully to get his attorney replaced through a Marsden motion.