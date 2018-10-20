Three people hospitalized after vehicle collides with power pole

Three men in their twenties are in the hospital in connection to a major crash that shut down a road in Fresno County for more than four hours.The accident happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday near Cedar and Harlan when a vehicle rolled over.The driver and rear passenger were ejected when the vehicle slammed into a power pole.Authorities say the driver lost his arm and is now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.The two other men were also taken to the hospital with major injuries.Power lines were knocked down during the crash causing 400 people to be without power for more than an hour.CHP is investigating if alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.