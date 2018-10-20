Three people hospitalized after vehicle collides with power pole

EMBED </>More Videos

The driver severed his left arm, now has life-threatening injuries.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Three men in their twenties are in the hospital in connection to a major crash that shut down a road in Fresno County for more than four hours.

The accident happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday near Cedar and Harlan when a vehicle rolled over.

The driver and rear passenger were ejected when the vehicle slammed into a power pole.

Authorities say the driver lost his arm and is now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The two other men were also taken to the hospital with major injuries.

Power lines were knocked down during the crash causing 400 people to be without power for more than an hour.

CHP is investigating if alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
91-year-old man hits biker in West Central Fresno
VIDEO: Woman sent flying, police searching for hit-and-run driver
Caltrans expedites emergency repairs on Applegate Road, Highway 99 road closures
Clovis kids give some Fresno neighborhoods extreme makeover
Celebration draws thousands to downtown Fresno, grand opening anniversary
Authorities searching for suspect that lead deputies on chase in Central Fresno
Fresno Police arrest man after road rage incident
Family of Edison grad shot and killed while camping with his children speaks out
Show More
Female lion kills longtime mate at Indianapolis Zoo
No Mega Millions winner, jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion
Hit and run crash in Merced leaves man dead
FOUND: Three children that were missing have been found
President signs memorandum on reliable water
More News