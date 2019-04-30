Three people taken to hospital after apartment fire in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people are safe after escaping a large apartment fire in Northeast Fresno.

The fire broke out just before midnight on Monday at the Millbrook Park Apartments off Millbrook and Herndon.

Firefighters say it started in one of the first-floor apartments.

Heavy flames shot out the windows reaching the balcony above it.

A man was inside the unit and was able to escape quickly, but was injured.

He was burned on the face and arm.

The flames moved upstairs and trapped a couple in their apartment.

As they yelled for help neighbors sprang into action.

They brought out a mattress, placed it under the balcony and the two jumped to safety.

All three victims were taken to the hospital.

Firefighters say the upstairs residents are expected to be okay.

As for the apartments, firefighters say the lower unit was significantly damaged.

The upstairs and two surrounding units sustained smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
