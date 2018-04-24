CLOVIS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Three students accused Clovis East teacher of sexual misconduct

EMBED </>More Videos

New details have emerged from the investigation into a Clovis East High School teacher arrested for sexual misconduct with some of his students. (KFSN)

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
New details have emerged from the investigation into a Clovis East High School teacher arrested for sexual misconduct with some of his students.

Action News dug up the warrant leading to Damon Eric Wright's arrest halfway through his first year teaching chemistry. It says three students accused wright of having graphic sexual conversations with them, and for two of the girls, things got even worse.

The Clovis East campus got a shock last week in the form of an email announcing the arrest of chemistry teacher Damon Wright.

The 48-year-old disappeared from campus in late February without explanation. Clovis Police have revealed they arrested him for sexual misconduct. Now, an arrest warrant shows two girls said Wright touched them on the thigh. One said he spanked her.

Prosecutors decided it amounted to a misdemeanor crime of annoying or molesting the girls.

"Perhaps the manner in which it was done, maybe some history between these individuals and him, and where exactly this occurred, that might to almost anyone be an annoying event," said legal analyst Mark Broughton.

Broughton says prosecutors will have to prove what Wright did would've bothered a normal person and gave him some form of gratification.

Another detail from the arrest warrant could support that accusation: The three girls also accused him of talking to them about sexual preferences and other sexually graphic topics.

"Those types of things go on all the time," Broughton said. "They don't necessarily rise to the level of criminal conduct, but here you have a teacher, you have students who are under 18, probably inappropriate to be discussing those type of things, certainly in a chemistry class."

Wright turned himself into the jail to be arrested and bailed out the same day, but there could be a catch. He posted only $3,000 bail when he was supposed to post $15,000, so he may be subject to arrest again.

He's due in court to enter a plea in July.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teacher arrestedclovis unified school districtsexual misconductClovis
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CLOVIS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Rapid growth is pushing Clovis Unified to build another school
Hundreds gather to remember the positive impact Clovis educator had on the community
Family, CHP ask for help finding driver who killed Vice Principal
Fresno County launches suicide prevention effort
Disturbing 9/11 recordings cause concern with Clovis Unified parents
More clovis unified school district
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News