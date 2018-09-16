Three treated for smoke inhalation after fire breaks out at '5 Restaurant' in NE Fresno

Three people are being treated for smoke inhalation injuries that they sustained when a fire broke out inside of '5 Restaurant on Champlain Drive and Perrin Avenue.The blaze began behind the restaurant's pizza oven around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday about an hour and a half before the restaurant was planning to open to serve dinner.There were about 10 employees inside the building that were forced to evacuate when the fire began to engulf the oven and spread through the kitchen."It was just controlled in the kitchen when we had to evacuate. It definitely surpassed the kitchen," said Nicole Fitzgerald.The extent of damage inside of the restaurant is not yet known and the cause of the fire is under investigation.