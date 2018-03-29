Three women charged with robbing a woman, driving over her head

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman remains hospitalized in critical condition after her head was run over following a robbery near a busy Central Fresno intersection. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Three women now face felony charges after police say they robbed a woman and then ran over her head during the attack.

Fresno Police have arrested Monique Travis, Latara Peoples, and Dawnyel Irons in connection with the crime.
RELATED: Woman's head run over after she was robbed in Central Fresno

According to detectives, they robbed a woman around 7:30 pm Wednesday near the busy intersection of First St and McKinley Ave in Central Fresno.

She was selling government cell phones in the parking lot between the popeyes and best boy donuts when these women approached her and stole multiple phones from her pop up tent

Fresno Police Lt. Mark Hudson explains what happened next, "They started to drive off and that's when the victim got into the car. She was kicked out of the car and the car ran over her."

The victim suffered injuries to her head and upper body and was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where she remained in critical condition Thursday.

Police found and arrested the suspects minutes later at McKinley and Cedar with the stolen phones still in their car.

As part of the investigation, detectives are not yet releasing the name of the victim.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyfresno police departmentFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News