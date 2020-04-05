Tiger at Bronx Zoo in New York City tests positive for coronavirus

NEW YORK -- A tiger at New York City's Bronx Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19, the Wildlife Conservation Society said in a statement.The tiger, a 4-year-old female Malayan tiger named Nadia, developed a dry cough and a decrease in appetite. She was tested out of an abundance of caution, and the results were confirmed by the USDA's National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa, the society said.Her sister Azul, two Amur tigers and three African lions also showed coronavirus symptoms, but all of the cats, including Nadia, are expected to recover.It is unknown how the disease develops in big cats. There is also no evidence that animals can infect people with the virus.The Bronx Zoo has been temporarily closed since March 16.