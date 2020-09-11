Pets & Animals

Search underway for mysterious tiger spotted in Knoxville, Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Authorities were searching Thursday morning for a tiger in East Tennessee.

A deputy spotted the animal Wednesday night at an industrial park, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on social media. Several agencies including animal control, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and representatives with the rescue organization Tiger Haven are helping with the search, the statement said.

There were unconfirmed tiger sightings reported overnight in the eastern part of the county, and the search was continuing Thursday morning, dispatchers told news outlets.

Knoxville Zoo spokeswoman Tina Rolen said all of its tigers are accounted for, and the zoo has not been involved in the search.

A trap has been set and if the animal is caught, it will be taken to Tiger Haven, the wildlife agency said in a statement Thursday. It wasn't clear where the tiger might have come from, the statement said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstennesseewild animalsanimal newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 175,893 acres burned with 6% containment
Child among 3 killed in southeast Fresno crash
Creek Fire: Clovis firefighter loses home, business to wildfire
LIVE: Trump commemorates 9/11's 19th anniversary in PA
Creek Fire: Families heartbroken to see their homes destroyed
Creek Fire: Cabin built in memory of fallen soldier destroyed by wildfire
Creek Fire: Deputies, firefighters battle flames spreading at breathtaking speed
Show More
Motorcyclist thrown from bike in Fresno County
Man's family cabin melted into rubble by Creek Fire
Creek Fire: China Peak Mountain Resort partially damaged by blaze
Creek Fire: Anxious farmers, ranchers watch flames closing in
'Evacuate now:' Wildfires grow in Oregon as 500K flee
More TOP STORIES News