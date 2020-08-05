Technology

Facebook launches its new TikTok clone, Instagram Reels

This undated image shows what Facebook's new TikTok clone, Instagram Reels will look like. (Facebook)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Facebook's Instagram is launching its answer to the hit short video app TikTok, Instagram Reels.

The new feature will let users record and edit 15-second videos with audio, and will let users add visual effects. Users will be able to share "Reels'' with their followers in Instagram.

RELATED: Trump's proposed TikTok ban: What does taking action on Chinese-owned app mean?
EMBED More News Videos

TikTok users beware! Trump says he'll act to ban the video app as soon as Saturday.



There will also be a new section in the search field of Instagram called "Reels in Explore.'' The Reels option will be available at the bottom of Instagram camera.

The launch of Instagram Reels comes as TikTok faces a potential ban in the U.S. by President Trump.

Facebook has created clones of popular services that rival it before. Its Instagram "Story'' feature is similar to Snapchat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyfacebooksocial mediainstagram storiesinstagram
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Visalia police turns to community for help with info after triple homicide
Loved ones remember pregnant woman hit and killed by driver in NW Fresno
Central California coronavirus cases
Technical issue causing CA to under-report COVID-19 cases
Man arrested for assaulting woman, 1-year-old child in Porterville
Chowchilla prison sergeant is 8th state prison employee to die from COVID
Woman hit by car while running across Hwy 99 in Merced Co.
Show More
Beirut explosion kills at least 100, injures thousands
New COVID-19 relief bill: Stimulus talks slow as urgency grows
Florida man receives 12 letters from CA EDD
Sales tax increase rejected before going to voters in Merced Co.
Madera mayor to propose renaming park after Thaddeus Sran
More TOP STORIES News