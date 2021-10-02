Valley school districts, police monitoring latest TikTok trends for students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A dangerous new TikTok challenge could pose serious consequences.Posts made by other students on the widely used platform are encouraging kids this month to smack a teacher's backside, which involves students sneaking up to a staff member and slapping them while recording the incident for social media fame."We're just trying to make them aware, students and parents that these are things kids are looking at thinking, 'Oh, that's something I might want to try.' and we want to put a stop to it."Selma Unified administrator Wayne Dixon is urging parents and guardians to talk with their children about these so-called TikTok challenges.Many of the recorded incidents are not just disruptive but downright illegal.A number of districts including Selma were forced to discipline students after they mimicked September's challenge of destroying school site restrooms and other property."Some districts had quite a bit of damage," Dixon said. "Here in Selma, there was some damage to two of our bathrooms at Selma High school and at Selma Elementary. There was some damage to our soap dispensers."Selma Unified sent a note to families about the TikTok challenges, telling them that strong disciplinary action would be taken if a student is caught.What might seem like a harmless prank could result in criminal charges.Fresno Police warn that touching a teacher goes too far."If you're doing something like this, it's going to haunt you for a long long time, so think before you act," says Felipe Uribe with the Fresno Police Department.Many people say TikTok is not doing enough to stop these incidents from happening. If you search for a challenge, a disclaimer pops up to say it is against TikTok's policy.In the meantime, school districts will continue to monitor these challenges both on-campus and online.