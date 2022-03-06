TikTok star raises money for family of Fresno street vendors

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A TikTok star and Valley gas station manager used his influence to raise money for the family of street vendors attacked on Valentine's Day.Akram Mohsin teamed up with a Southern California-based influencer to raise $5,500 for the family.The influencers said no family should endure tragedy like this and they want to make sure they know there is still good in the world.It was Valentine's Day when a 77-year-old Fresno street vendor, his two adult daughters, and his 16-year-old granddaughter were all attacked and robbed in southeast Fresno.21-year-old Martin Chavez has been charged in connection to the robbery.