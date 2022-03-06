TikTok star raises money for family of Fresno street vendors

Akram Mohsin teamed up with a Southern California-based influencer to raise $5,500 for the family.
The influencers said no family should endure tragedy like this and they want to make sure they know there is still good in the world.
It was Valentine's Day when a 77-year-old Fresno street vendor, his two adult daughters, and his 16-year-old granddaughter were all attacked and robbed in southeast Fresno.
RELATED: Young street vendor recounts being attacked on Valentine's Day
21-year-old Martin Chavez has been charged in connection to the robbery.