Sen. Tim Scott to endorse Donald Trump

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott will endorse former President Donald Trump for president at an event in New Hampshire Friday evening, sources confirmed to ABC News.
Noticeably, Scott did not back presidential candidate and fellow South Carolinian, Nikki Haley -- who served as the state's governor from 2011 to 2017.
Scott suspended his presidential campaign in November.
The endorsement comes just a few days before the New Hampshire primary, set for Jan. 23.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.