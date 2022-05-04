Fresno State assistant basketball coach & Clovis West graduate Tim Shelton hired at Oregon State

Shelton had been an assistant to Justin Hutson since he was hired in 2018. A Clovis West grad, Shelton actually started his prep career playing for Hutson when he was the head coach at Bakersfield High School. He was also one of Hutson's first recruits at San Diego State.
In his first year coaching at FS, Shelton was named an Under Armour 30 under 30 honoree by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, which annually recognizes the best 30 coaches under the age of 30.
Working as the Bulldogs recruiting coordinator, he helped land a commitment from San Joaquin Memorial grad Joseph Hunter (2022). The 4-star recruit is ranked as the biggest recruit in the era of online scouting.
FS finished the year with a record of 23-13 capped by a win over Coastal Carolina in the final of The Basketball Classic. Since then, four players have entered their name in the transfer portal highlighted by SJM grads Deon Stroud and Braxton Meah. Monday Meah announced his transfer to the University of Washington.
Junior forward Orlando Robinson, a defensive All-American, is also expected to test the NBA waters.