CAMP FIRE

Camp Fire time-lapse: How smoke plume spread over Northern California

EMBED </>More Videos

Satellite imagery from NASA shows how a massive plume of smoke from the devastating Camp Fire has spread across much of Northern California. (NASA Earth Observatory/Joshua Stevens/NASA EOSDIS/LANCE/GIBS/Worldview.)

Danny Clemens
PARADISE, Calif. --
Satellite imagery from NASA shows how a massive plume of smoke from the devastating Camp Fire has spread across Northern California over the past week since the fire broke out.

NASA's Earth Observing System Data and Information System Worldview application archived daily satellite images showing the progression of the monstrous fire. Day by day, the plume of smoke can be seen growing and spreading out across a large portion of Northern California before blowing out to sea over the Pacific Ocean.

The smoke has caused serious health concerns in the San Francisco Bay Area, where air quality levels have plummeted to unhealthy levels around the city. The poor air quality caused some schools to close, and residents have been wearing particulate masks outdoors to protect themselves from the smoke.

The fire, both the state's deadliest and most destructive in recorded history, broke out on Thursday, Nov. 8. As of Nov. 15, the blaze had burned 140,000 acres, destroyed nearly 9,000 structures and been blamed for more than 50 deaths. Cal Fire reported the fire, which destroyed much of the city of Paradise, to be 40 percent contained.

Click here for full California wildfire coverage

PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Butte County, California
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Camp Firewildfirebrush firenasaspacenorthern californiasmokeair qualityhealth
Related
NOAA satellite imagery shows California fires from space
Camp Fire is now California's most destructive wildfire
The deadliest wildfires in California history
CAMP FIRE
Camp Fire death toll at 56 in Butte County; 130 missing
PG&E stocks drop, concern grows over the utility company's ability to pay potential claims
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
44 dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filth in NJ home
Someone keeps throwing pumpkins from a bridge in Indiana, causing car crashes
Sgt. Helus, hero who confronted Borderline gunman, to be laid to rest
Roy Clark, country music singer, guitarist and 'Hee Haw' star, has died at 85
Woolsey Fire containment increases to 57 percent
'Polite Bandit' arrested following 33 day crime spree in Northwest Fresno
Camp Fire death toll at 56 in Butte County; 130 missing
Show More
Valley natives heading back to Paradise to guard home from possible looters
Security increased at Sanger middle school following online threat
Firefighter battling Woolsey Fire struck by vehicle in Ventura
Expert says only some masks protect user from bad air
3 kidnappers arrested in Tulare County, one suspect still wanted
More News