At least 1 killed in Tulare County after being trapped in fiery big rig crash

EMBED <>More Videos

At least 1 killed in Tulare County after being trapped in fiery big rig crash

At least one person has been killed in Tulare County after a big rig overturned and landed on its roof.

The crash happened around 2:40 pm on the southbound lane of Highway 99 near Avenue 24 in Earlimart.

The California Highway Patrol says the big rig, which had two attached trailers carrying wooden pallets, overturned and landed on its roof, then caught on fire.

Fire crews were working to put out the flames.

At least one person inside the big rig was killed in the crash.

CHP officers say they do not yet know if there was more than one person inside.

A portion of southbound Highway 99 is closed and traffic is being diverted off Avenue 24.

Traffic is backed up on the highway for several miles.

Click here for our live traffic map.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News