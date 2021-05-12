Police looking for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in central Fresno murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are looking for an 'armed and dangerous' 21-year-old man they say fired into a car and shot and killed the passenger last week.

Police are looking for Tywain Robinson suspected of murdering 24-year-old Isaac Jackson at Inyo and Backer Avenues on May 7.

Jackson and the driver of the car were in front of an apartment complex when 10 rounds were shot into it.

The driver tried to take Jackson to hospital, but only made it to Highway 41 and Divisadero, where they flagged down an officer just after 2 pm.

Fresno police say suspect Tywain Robinson was last seen driving a white 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe with California license plate number 7KPP149.

If you have any information about Robinson, you are urged to call Fresno police at (559) 621-2516 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867.
