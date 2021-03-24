Education

Central Unified to welcome back secondary students the week of April 19th

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More students within Central Unified will be brought back in a matter of weeks.

District officials announced on Tuesday night that secondary students can return on a hybrid schedule the week of April 19th.

More information will be sent out to families before the end of Spring Break and all other back-to-school resources can be found on the district's website under the 'return to school' links.

In a survey sent out to families, more than 58% of parents selected sending back their kids to in-person learning.
