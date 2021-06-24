North Valley students get a taste of life on campus

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students in the North Valley are getting a taste of life on campus.
'College For Kids' is welcoming back kids this summer both in-person and virtually this summer.
On Wednesday, Action News was there during tennis camp for ages six through 13.
It's just one of many sessions offered, including Golf For Kids, Sign Language, and even Self-Defense.
The tennis instructor we spoke with also teaches at Merced High School.
He says it's important to keep kids moving - especially after a year at home.
"College for Kids" has a series of other activities for kids including an aquatics program for all ages.
The next session starts June 28th.
