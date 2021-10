FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a grass fire burning in downtown Fresno on Friday.Fire crews were called out to Ventura Street near Highway 99 shortly before 1:00 pm.The flames burned near several homeless encampments in the area. Two fire engines responded to help put out the fire.PG&E crews were also called out to de-energize downed power lines. No customers appeared to be experiencing outages, according to the utility company's website.