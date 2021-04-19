Deputies investigating body found in Fresno County orchard as a 'questionable death'

At 2:20 pm there was a report of a dead body in an orchard near Anchor and Railroad Avenues in Orange Cove. @FresnoSheriff deputies are on scene investigating this as a questionable death. More details to come at a later time. pic.twitter.com/F6TJuwvC0H — Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) April 19, 2021

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into a 'questionable death' after a body was found in an orchard.Deputies were called in at about 2:20 pm on Monday after someone found the body near Anchor and Railroad Avenues in Orange Cove.The sheriff's office has not yet released the identity of the victim.