Deputies investigating body found in Fresno County orchard as a 'questionable death'

At 2:20 pm there was a report of a dead body in an orchard near Anchor and Railroad Avenues in Orange Cove. @FresnoSheriff deputies are on scene investigating this as a questionable death. More details to come at a later time. pic.twitter.com/F6TJuwvC0H— Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) April 19, 2021
Deputies were called in at about 2:20 pm on Monday after someone found the body near Anchor and Railroad Avenues in Orange Cove.
The sheriff's office has not yet released the identity of the victim.