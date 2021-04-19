body found

Deputies investigating body found in Fresno County orchard as a 'questionable death'

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into a 'questionable death' after a body was found in an orchard.



Deputies were called in at about 2:20 pm on Monday after someone found the body near Anchor and Railroad Avenues in Orange Cove.

The sheriff's office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
