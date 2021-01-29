Sanger man arrested for allegedly possessing more than 600 images of children being raped

A Sanger man has been arrested for allegedly possessing images of children being sexually abused.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Sergio Monrroy had more than 600 photos and videos of children being raped, including some as young as infants.Detectives with the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force found the images and videos after serving a search warrant at his house in Sanger.He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on felony charges of possessing child pornography.If you have information about Monrroy that could help the investigation, you are urged to contact Sergeant Chad Stokes at (559) 600-8144.