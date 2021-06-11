building fire

Firefighters battling fire at 2-story building in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a fire that broke out at a commercial building in central Fresno on Friday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a fire that broke out at a commercial building in central Fresno on Friday morning.

The Fresno Fire Department wrote on social media that the fire was burning in a two-story building off Blackstone Avenue between Dakota and Garland Avenues.

Fire officials said they had requested more firefighters to the scene, and that crews were working in "rescue mode."



Further information on what sparked the fire wasn't immediately available.

Officials are asking drivers and residents to avoid the area while firefighters work to douse the flames.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.
