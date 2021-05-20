4-alarm Fresno fire destroys 2 homes, over half of all city firefighters battle blaze

The two houses caught fire on Wilson and McKinley Avenues, near Fresno High School, just before 5:30 am.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

4-alarm Fresno fire destroys 2 homes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are looking into the cause of a massive blaze in Central Fresno Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at about 5:30 am at Wilson and McKinley Avenues, near Fresno High School.

As firefighters rushed to the blaze, helmet camera video from the Fresno Fire Department showed a large plume of black smoke could be seen from blocks away.

Officials said the first crews to arrive found a working attic fire with smoke and flames and that had spread to the home next door.



A second alarm was called for more resources, followed by a third and fourth alarm.

Investigators said everyone made it out of the home safely prior to their arrival.

45 Fresno firefighters, more than half of all city firefighters, were at the blaze.

Crews had trouble accessing the back of the home, downed power lines caused safety issues and winds also created a challenge for firefighters to keep the flames from spreading.

Winds also a challenge as firefighters tried to keep the flames from spreading.

"We had a slight breeze so it was extending fire into the backyards and spreading it out onto Roosevelt," said Battalion Chief Tim Fulmer.



Despite the challenges, officials said they were able to stop the flames from reaching nearby homes.

Once they got control of the fire, crews carried out some of the items from inside one home that weren't heavily damaged.

Battalion Chief Fulmer said this is a good reminder to check your smoke detectors, because they can save your life.

"Especially in middle of the night, smoke detectors, they will wake you up. Smoke in your house won't necessarily wake us up, but smoke detectors will.

Fire officials are still trying to determine if the two homes had smoke detectors.

Three adults were displaced and are being helped by Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralfirehouse fire
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News